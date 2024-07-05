Grimsby Town remain in talks with international winger over potential move

Grimsby Town remain in talks with Breiðablik winger Jason Daði Svanþórsson, as per BBC Humberside Sport journalist Matt Dean on X

Grimsby Town are interested in luring the attacker over to England as they prepare for the new League Two season. They managed to stay up in the last campaign under the guidance of former Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell.

Svanþórsson, 24, is an Iceland international with five caps under his belt so far in his career. He has been on the books of his current club since joining them back in 2021 but is now being linked with a move over to Blundell Park this summer.

As per reporter Dean on X, the Mariners’ manager Artell has said that they are in discussions with the player over a potential switch to the Football League in this window. He has been identified as a potential transfer target by the Mariners.

Grimsby Town in winger talks

Grimsby Town could see Svanþórsson as someone to bolster their attacking department. He can also play down the middle as an attacking midfielder if needed, as well as on either wing.

The Mariners were too close to the drop zone for comfort last term and will hope to compete higher up the table next time around. Forest Green Rovers and Sutton United ended up going down to the National League.

Svanþórsson would give Artell another option to pick from and would arrive as an unknown quantity if he was to join.

He started his career at Afturelding before moving to Breiðablik as a 21-year-old. The town has a population of just under 40,000, nearly half of Grimsby’s.

The Mosfellsbær-born man has made 127 appearances in all competitions since moving to the Kópavogsvöllur stadium, chipping in with an impressive 38 goals and 26 assists.

What next?

Time will tell whether Grimsby Town will get a deal over the line over the coming weeks.

His numbers have been decent over recent years but it is hard to compare the standards of the Besta deild karla, the top flight of Iceland, to the fourth tier in England.