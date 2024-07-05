Glentoran to sign free agent pair after Millwall and Accrington Stanley exits

Glentoran are close to signing Frankie Hvid and Kelvin Mellor following their exits from Millwall and Accrington Stanley respectively, according to reporter Steven Beacom on X

The NIFL Premiership side are poised to snap up the free agent pair from the Football League. They finished 5th in the table last season under the guidance of Declan Devine.

Image courtesy of: ADAM HOLT/REUTERS.

Hvid, 19, was released by Millwall at the end of the last campaign after they decided not to extend his stay. Meanwhile, Mellor parted ways with Accrington Stanley and the duo have both been weighing up their options over the past few weeks as they hunt for a new home.

In this latest update regarding their futures by journalist Beacom on X, they are poised to link up with Glentoran in the top flight in Northern Ireland. They have won the title on 23 occasions in the past with their last coming back in 2009.

Hvid joined Millwall back in 2023 to bolster their development ranks.

He left Bromley to move to The Den but didn’t make a senior appearance for the Championship side. His former club have now been promoted to League Two under Andy Woodman.

Image courtesy of: TONY O’BRIEN/REUTERS.

A switch to Glentoran now would give him the chance to get regular game time under his belt.

As for Mellor, Accrington Stanley signed him last July on a one-year deal and he played 26 games for them in the last campaign, 23 of which came in the league.

He is a vastly experienced player who has played over 450 games in his career to date.

The right-back has had stints in the past at Crewe Alexandra, Plymouth Argyle, Blackpool, Bradford City, Morecambe and Carlisle United.

Mellor has never played in Northern Ireland before so a transfer to Glentoran would be an exciting new challenge for him, as opposed to staying in England.

What next?

Hvid and Mellor are two players at opposite ends of their careers now.

The latter is 33 but his experience will come in handy next term for Devine’s side as they look to bring the duo in.