Manchester City set to beat Premier League rivals to Coventry City transfer swoop

Coventry City prospect Marlow Barrett is set to join Manchester City, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano

Coventry City are gearing up for another season of Championship football and this time around, they’ll be determined to break back into the play-off spots.

A slow start to the 2023/24 campaign ultimately gave the Sky Blues too much ground to cover in their push for the top six. As such, the ended up 9th, though still enjoyed a memorable year.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

New signings are firmly on the radar for Mark Robins and co and it will be hoped that key men can stay put after a couple of big sales last summer. However, it could be that the Championship club are set to lose one of their emerging prospects.

Writing on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano states that Premier League giants Manchester City are closing in on a deal for young Coventry City defender Marlow Barrett.

Other top-flight clubs have been keen, but it’s Man City who are set to win the race.

🚨🔵 Manchester City working on new signing for the Academy as they are closing in on the signing of Coventry City talent Marlow Barrett.



City have beaten several Premier League top clubs to defender who’s set to join #MCFC Academy. pic.twitter.com/WwCeFkjBic — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2024

Barrett is a promising young defender but it seems he’s set to swap one Sky Blue side for another.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Little to be done

Of course, EFL clubs hold the hope that their top academy prospects can stay onboard and make senior breakthroughs under their watch having worked their way through the youth ranks.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Coventry City and all clubs at Football League level will be more than aware that it can be tough to fend off such high-profile interest when it comes in. Top clubs regularly dip into academies of lower league clubs for new talents and Manchester City look set to do just that for Barrett.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

If he does indeed depart, the Sky Blues will be hoping to be well compensated.

That way, funds raised from his departure can be reinvested back into the academy to aid the development of further young prospects.

Meanwhile at first-team level

As Barrett looks set to move on from the Coventry City academy, much of the focus this summer has been on the first-team setup.

The Sky Blues have made some eye-catching signings in recent windows and thus far, three new additions have come in. Jack Rudoni has arrived from relegated Huddersfield Town while popular loan man Luis Binks is back from Bologna on a permanent basis.

Talented winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues has come over from Australia too, and the club won’t be looking to stop there.

Robins will be determined to build a squad capable of fighting it out at the very top of the division and with a few more signings, Coventry City shouldn’t be far away from a side ready to do just that.