Charlton Athletic casting eyes over midfielder after Bundesliga exit

Charlton Athletic are in the market for a host of new signings this summer as Nathan Jones shapes the squad to his liking in his first window at the helm.

There were some free transfer additions shortly after his arrival at The Valley, but the transfer window has opened the door for him to make meaningful changes to the ranks in South London.

Now, it seems a free agent is bidding to earn a deal with the League One club.

Writing on X, South London Press reporter Richard Cawley has confirmed Canadian youth international Jesse Costa is training with the Charlton Athletic U21s. The midfielder is available for nothing following the expiry of his contract with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

Now been told that Jesse Costa, Canada's U20 captain, has been training with #cafc – but with their U21s.



Apologies for the original tweet that he hasn't been. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) July 5, 2024

19-year-old Costa never played for German club’s first-team but was a regular for their U17s and U19s.

A shrewd signing

Charlton Athletic might only have Costa training with their U21s for the time being, but there’s a clear pathway from the academy to the first-team at The Valley.

As such, if the midfielder was to come in for good, it would not be a surprise to see him earn a senior opportunity. It comes at a good time too, as he has the chance to impress in pre-season and earn a place in Jones’ plans for the new season.

Costa comes from a good footballing background having represented Portugal before becoming a regular for Canada’s U20s, who he captains. He’s been learning his trade at a good level with a top German club in Wolfsburg too.

Time will tell if he’s got what it takes to earn a Charlton Athletic contract, but he could prove to be a smart signing for the League One side.

Charlton Athletic have just secured their statement signing of the summer to date, bringing in Gassan Ahadme from Ipswich Town. He is said to have come in for a hefty £1m, so it will be hoped he can have an immediate impact with the club.

Further impressive signings have been made though. Will Mannion, Alex Mitchell, Josh Edwards, Luke Berry and Matty Godden have all signed on permanent deals too.

Jones looks to be turning the Addicks into a side capable of pushing towards the top end of the table but more signings are needed. They won’t be looking to slow down there and former Wolfsburg man Costa could be a part of the revamp in South London.