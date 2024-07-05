Manchester United to hire 43-year-old who left Burnley this year

Burnley have seen Jelle ten Rouwelaar depart the club this summer and as per The Athletic , he’s set to join Manchester United.

Burnley are going through a summer of change after the exit of manager Vincent Kompany.

The dust has settled after the Belgian boss’ shock move to Bayern Munich but the Clarets are yet to bring in a new boss. That said, it does look as though the appointment of former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is nearing.

Image courtesy of: PEDRO NUNES/REUTERS.

There’s changes to the backroom team that played key roles in Kompany’s tenure too. One man heading for pastures new is Jelle ten Rouwelaar, and it seems a big job awaits him.

The Athletic states that having agreed to join Ajax following Kompany’s exit, ten Rouwelaar is now set for another change of scenery as the former Burnley goalkeeper coach heads for Premier League giants Manchester United.

The Red Devils are working on a compensation package to take him to Old Trafford as they shape a new-look backroom team for Erik ten Hag.

A key influence

Ten Rouwelaar was a key figure in Kompany’s backroom team. His coaching with the goalkeepers helped them develop on the ball, playing a key role in how Burnley played in their promotion-winning season.

He oversaw the development of James Trafford and Arijanet Muric and having had a move to Ajax lined up, it’s clear how highly he’s rated.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

As such, perhaps it’s not much of a surprise to see him lined up by fellow Dutchman ten Hag at Manchester United. It marks an eye-catching move for him having been at Burnley until a matter of months ago though, so time will tell if the move is sealed.

Meanwhile at Turf Moor

While the remnants of the previous era at Burnley move onto pastures new, the Clarets are fully focused on gearing up for a new chapter with a fresh face at the helm after Kompany’s departure.

It looks as though Parker will be inbound and he’ll have a big task ahead of him.

An immediate return to the Premier League will be the aim and given the promotions on his record, that will be what is expected of Parker should he take charge. There’s a lot of work to do before the start of the season though, and the extended search for a new boss means the Clarets have some time to make up.

Recruitment hasn’t really got underway yet and key players are sure to draw interest. Whether Burnley need to sell or not, it remains to be seen, but Parker and the hierarchy will be determined to retain as many key men as possible.