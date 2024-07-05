3 wingers Blackburn Rovers must consider as John Eustace looks to solve dilemma

Blackburn Rovers need to strengthen in a number of areas this summer but one highlighted by manager John Eustace is out wide.

Blackburn Rovers boss Eustace said at a recent fan AGM that while several players are wanted, exciting wingers with pace will be on the shopping list this summer.

It’s something the side has been missing for a couple of seasons now with signings struggling to really star at Ewood Park. As such, it looks to be an area of importance in the transfer window.

Links have circulated but no business has been done yet, so hopefully business picks up soon.

With exciting wingers wanted by Eustace, we put forward three players that the Blackburn Rovers hierarchy should consider to bring some serious threat to the Championship club’s wide ranks.

Lewis Morgan – New York Red Bulls

Starting off with an overseas option, Blackburn Rovers could do worse than casting their eyes to America for Scottish attacker Morgan, who has hit fantastic form with New York Red Bulls.

Playing as a left-winger or striker, Morgan has notched nine goals and three assists in 17 games this season. Such form earned him a return to the Scotland squad for EURO 2024, but he’s now back in the States after their group stage exit.

Morgan is a speedy winger with the ability in front of goal to find success centrally, but as Eustace eyes pace out wide, it could be that he’s used there more by the Rovers boss.

As far as exciting wingers go, there are few in the EFL that can top Peterborough United star Poku.

The one-time Ghana international is comfortable on the left or as an attacking midfielder but he plays his best football on the right. He’s just enjoyed the strongest season of his career to date too, managing 12 goals and eight assists as Posh won the EFL Trophy and finished in the play-off spots.

That return has emphasised that he has the end product to go with blistering pace and exciting skills. As such, he could fit Eustace’s Blackburn Rovers winger profile perfectly.

Femi Azeez – Reading

Last but not least is another who starred in League One last season in 23-year-old Femi Azeez.

He may be a player fans are familiar with having made his breakthrough during their Championship stay. The 2023/24 season was his best so far though, managing nine goals and nine assists.

He’s another attacker capable of playing in a range of roles but Azeez is at his best on the right, running at defenders and often shifting onto his stronger left foot to pick out a pass or fire at goal. Given the Royals’ continued financial and takeover uncertainty, he could be one for Blackburn Rovers to target as he enters the final year of his deal.