Barnsley cast eyes over 22-year-old on trial

Barnsley have been taking a look at defender Milan Mbeng on trial, as detailed in a report by the Barnsley Chronicle

Barnsley are back for pre-season as they prepare for the start of the new League One season after they were beaten in the play-offs by Bolton Wanderers. They have picked Darrell Clarke as their permanent replacement for Neill Collins and he left Cheltenham Town to join them.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Mbeng, 22, has been training with the Yorkshire outfit as he hunts for a new home as a free agent. He last played in the third tier in Belgium for Zébra Élites and has been weighing up his options over recent times.

According to the Barnsley Chronicle, he is one of a few different foreign players who have been on trial with the Tykes recently, although the identity of the others remain unknown at this stage. It is unlikely that any will move to Oakwell on a permanent basis though.

Mbeng is right-footed centre-back who was born in Condé-sur-l’Escaut in the north of France, a town with a population of just under 10,000.

He started his career at En Avant Guingamp, who are currently in Ligue 2. They were in Ligue 1 from 2013 to 2019 before they were relegated and they haven’t been in the top flight since.

Charleroi then snapped him up in 2021 and he subsequently moved to Belgium. However, he played for their Under-21’s side before heading out the exit door.

Mbeng has recently been with Zébra Élites and played 36 matches for them in the 1ste Nationale.

What next for Barnsley

Barnsley have been patient with their recruitment over recent times.

They have brought in midfielder Conor Hourihane and defender Marc Roberts on free transfers following their exits from Derby County and Birmingham City respectively.

The duo are two very familiar faces to the Tykes’ supporters and will inject valuable experience into Clarke’s ranks.

Barnsley have seen a few key players leave since the end of last term like Herbie Kane, Devante Cole and Jordan Williams so have some big vacancies to fill.