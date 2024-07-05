Barnsley join Derby County and Oxford United in midfielder pursuit

Barnsley are keen on landing the once-capped Tunisia international in this window as they prepare for another year in League One. They were beaten in the play-offs at the semi-final stage last season by Bolton Wanderers.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

El Mizouni, 23, is facing an uncertain future at Ipswich Town following their promotion to the Premier League and according to TWTD, Oxford United and Derby County are likely to reignite their pursuit of him. He spent the last campaign on loan in the third tier with Leyton Orient.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the East Anglian Daily Times, the Tykes are believed to be admirers as they hunt for more additions. They have turned to former Bristol Rovers, Walsall and Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke as their new boss after his stint at Cheltenham Town.

Barnsley could see El Mizouni as someone to add more competition and depth to their midfield department.

He has been on the books at Ipswich Town since 2017 following spells as a youngster at AC Boulogne-Billancourt and AS Meudon as a youngster.

The Tractor Boys handed him his first professional deal in 2018 and he has since made 26 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with a single goal.

El Mizouni has had loan spells away from Portman Road at Cambridge United, Grimsby Town and Leyton Orient over recent times to get some experience under his belt.

He has spent the past two years with the latter and helped them gain promotion from League Two under Richie Wellens before linking back up with them 12 months ago.

The Paris-born man played 89 times for the O’s altogether and scored five goals.

What next for Barnsley target?

El Mizouni’s contract at Ipswich Town expires in June 2025 and most signs point towards him leaving soon. He is unlikely to get game time in the top flight.

Barnsley are the latest team to be linked but may need to see off competition from Derby County and Oxford United to get him.