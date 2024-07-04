Opinion: Wrexham should target Reading ace as potential Wes Harding alternative

Wrexham look to be in the market for new defensive additions this summer, and one man said to be on the radar is Wes Harding.

The defender can play as a centre-back or right-back and has a year left on his Lions deal. He found regular game time shortly after his arrival from Rotherham United but under Neil Harris, he’s dropped down the pecking order.

As such, he has his eyes on a move away from The Den. However, Millwall are reluctant to let more players go before some fresh faces come in. It means the Red Dragons are now considering other options in their defender hunt.

With the Harding interest on the backburner, one man Wrexham should turn to is Tyler Bindon.

A statement signing

Since joining Reading from LAFC last summer, Bindon has become a key player for the Royals and a popular figure amongst their supporters. He played 44 times across all competitions, chipping in with two goals and an assist along the way.

He locked down a place in Ruben Selles’ starting XI and will likely retain a key role in the 2024/25 season.

However, as Reading remain in an uncertain position regarding their takeover, they could be susceptible to offers for their star players still. That’s where Wrexham should look to pounce with Bindon a solid alternative for Harding.

Bindon, like the Millwall man, is comfortable as a centre-back or right-back. He’s also in the early stages of a promising international career having made three appearances for the New Zealand national side since making his debut in October last year.

The Auckland-born talent also has one year left on his deal, so Reading may well be tempted into cashing in on the prospect to remove the risk of losing him on the cheap in 2025.

An upward trajectory

Bindon’s stock is on the up and as Wrexham look to maintain an upward trajectory of their own, they’ll be keen to sign progressing players as they continue their journey up the leagues.

Phil Parkinson and co have largely recruited experienced, proven players in recent years. That has been key in their rise from the National League to League One.

However, recruitment this summer could start to take a slightly different direction. They’ve added two new prospects so far with Arthur Okonkwo and Lewis Brunt both younger players who can still have an immediate impact on the first-team.

Bindon fits into that category too, so even if the door does open for Harding to move later in the summer, he could be a better option for Wrexham to consider.

A move may come at a price, but it would be another statement signing from the club.