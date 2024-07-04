Ex-Middlesbrough star and more: 3 free transfer bargains West Brom must eye this summer

West Brom are in the market for new recruits this summer as Carlos Corberan looks to improve in the 2024/25 campaign.

West Brom occupied a play-off spot for much of last season and despite a late scare, Corberan’s side would hold onto 5th place. They fell short at the next hurdle though, being beaten by eventual promotion winners Southampton.

Nevertheless, the focus now turns to building for an even better 2024/25 campaign, and new signings will be key in the Baggies’ bid to make strides forward.

It seems they’ve already got an eye on the free transfer market with Ousmane Diakite joining from TSV Hartberg. There are some more bargains to be had though with some top players becoming free agents.

With that said, we put forward three free transfer bargains West Brom must target…

Cody Drameh

22-year-old right-back Drameh should be among the most hotly pursued free agents this summer. He’s enjoyed a handful of impressive Championship loans but having failed to breakthrough at Leeds United, the former Fulham youngster is available for nothing.

With Ethan Ingram moving on and Darnell Furlong potentially on the move, right-back signings will be needed. There are few better options out there than Drameh following his release.

Drameh is a dangerous presence up the right-hand side, bombing up the wing to get involved with attacks while boasting the stamina to charge back and see to his defensive duties too.

Paddy McNair

Centre-back is another position Corberan would do with reinforcing and a move for Paddy McNair would see West Brom secure the services of a versatile and experienced leader.

He’s available for nothing following the expiry of his Middlesbrough contract and it would not be a surprise to see him remain in the Championship. At 29, the former Sunderland and Manchester United man still has plenty of time at a high level ahead of him.

The Northern Ireland captain will be a smart signing for whoever brings him in and to keep costs down and funds available for other options, the Baggies would be wise to bring McNair in on a free.

Othmane Boussaid

Last but not least is a more left-field option, but in the search for some new attacking talent, Corberan should consider moving for 24-year-old winger Boussaid.

The Belgian-born Moroccan has spent the vast majority of his career playing at a good level in The Netherlands. He notched 11 goals and 18 assists in 144 games for FC Utrecht, offering his services on the left and right-hand sides.

His goal and assist tally might not be the most eye-catching but Boussaid is a lively winger who could really kick on with a new challenge, just as Mikey Johnston did during his half-season loan with West Brom.