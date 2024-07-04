Stevenage poised to snap up free agent midfielder

Stevenage are closing in on the signing of Dan Phillips following his exit from St Johnstone, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon

Stevenage are poised to snap up the midfielder as they prepare for another year in League One. They have turned to Alex Revell as their new permanent boss following Steve Evans’ exit to Rotherham United and are in the hunt for some new faces.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Phillips, 23, is out of contract at the moment following the end of his time at St Johnstone. His deal with the Scottish Premiership outfit officially expired at the end of last month and he has been weighing up his options over recent times.

In this latest update regarding his situation by journalist Nixon on his Patreon page, Boro are set to sign him for nothing to bolster their midfield ranks. They finished 9th in the table last term and were only five points off the play-offs.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Stevenage close in on midfielder

Phillips was on the books of Chelsea’s academy before linking up with Watford in 2015.

He went on to play five games for the Hornets’ first-team as a teenager, as well as having loan spells away from Vicarage Road at Hemel Hempstead Town and Gillingham to get some experience under his belt.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

The Hornets cut ties with him in 2022 and he was subsequently snapped up by St Johnstone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phillips, who is a Trinidad and Tobago international with seven caps under his belt so far in his career, has since made 59 appearances for the Saints in all competitions.

Stevenage could see him as someone to add more competition and depth to their options in the middle of the park.

What next for Stevenage

Revell’s side take on Shrewsbury Town at home on the opening day of the new campaign. In the meantime, they have friendlies against the likes of Norwich City, Watford and Coventry City of the Championship to help them get back up to speed.

Those matches give new signings the chance to get used to their surroundings as Boro look to get a deal for Phillips over the line now.

Stevenage published their retained list at the start of May and confirmed that Theo Alexandrou and Harry Anderson were released. Finley Burn, Nesta Guinness-Walker, Craig MacGillivray and Vadaine Oliver returned to their parent clubs after their loans.