Sheffield Wednesday make enquiry over Premier League midfielder loan

Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City and Oxford United are all in the market for new signings as they gear up for the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

The Owls and the Swans will be determined to push up the division after surviving last season amid relegation fears, while the U’s come up to the second-tier after winning the League One play-offs.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Now, before the trio go head-to-head on the pitch, they could be set to battle in the transfer market.

Football Insider reports that Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City and Oxford United are all interested in a a loan deal for Brentford midfielder Myles Peart-Harris. The Championship sides have made enquiries about the 21-year-old following his half-season stint with League One title winners Portsmouth.

The Owls have already been linked with Peart-Harris this summer having revived their winter interest. It seems they’re now joined by Championship rivals in eyeing the versatile Jamaican though.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A Championship stint awaits?

After a second spell in League One, it seems as though the Championship could be the perfect next step for Peart-Harris as he continues his break into first-team football.

Before his Portsmouth spell, the midfielder spent a season at Forest Green Rovers. There, he managed six goals and four assists in 47 games for a side battling against relegation. The Pompey stint didn’t yield quite as much game time, but it was a tough task breaking into a title-chasing side halfway through the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Regardless, Peart-Harris still showed bright signs with Pompey and having helped them win the league, the Championship seems like a logical next step.

All of Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City and Oxford United seem interested in offering him a chance at second-tier football, but time will tell just how his Brentford situation pans out and if he is to move, just where he ends up.

A versatile addition

Whoever gets Peart-Harris will have added a talented and versatile midfielder to their ranks.

He mainly plays as an attacking midfielder but has found success in a deeper central midfield role before too. The 21-year-old has also been used out on the wings and occasionally as a striker too.

The priority for the Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City and Oxford United target will be playing as much football as possible next season. Whoever offers the strongest guarantee of regular minutes should stand a good chance of bringing him in, if Brentford are to let him out.

His deal with the Bees runs out next summer, so a decision may need to be made over his long-term future. They may need to sell him this year if he doesn’t have a place in their plans, but if he does, perhaps Brentford will tie him down to a new contract before he heads out on loan.