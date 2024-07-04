Sheffield United signing imminent after midfielder’s Leeds United rejection

Sheffield United have wrapped up the signing of Jamie Shackleton after his exit from Leeds United , reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon

Sheffield United and Leeds United will go head-to-head next season as they both prepare for Championship football.

The Blades and the Whites have had several vicious tussles over the years and with the former being relegated and the latter missing out on promotion, the Yorkshire rivals will meet again.

Ahead of the 2024/25 campaign though, it seems Jamie Shackleton is set to switch between the two clubs.

Reports stated that the 24-year-old had agreed to join Sheffield United after turning down the chance to stay at Leeds United. Now, writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon states the deal is done.

Extended talks have been taking place but the Blades now have approval to confirm Shackleton’s arrival as they continue talks over a takeover.

Nixon adds that Shackleton is delighted to have remained in the Championship after making the bold decision to move on from Elland Road.

A much-needed breakthrough

The early stages of the transfer window have been highly frustrating for Sheffield United.

Wilder has a huge task on his hands rebuilding the squad after a number of players moved on following relegation. More exits will likely follow too with key man sure to draw admiring glances from elsewhere.

A move for Shackleton might not set the world alight but it will be hoped that his signing marks the start of a strong summer of recruitment. It needs to be a busy window, so the Blades could have done with making more inroads in their bid to bolster the ranks.

However, Shackleton’s arrival is a start, and hopefully more signings are to follow soon.

Shrewd business

Leeds United academy graduate Shackleton will be a shrewd signing for Sheffield United once confirmed.

He primarily plays in midfield but his versatility will be of great value to Wilder. He can operate on either the left or right as a full-back and has been used as a wing-back before too. The energy Shackleton offers makes him a valuable presence wherever he is fielded.

The former Whites talent has had injury problems before and they have prevented him from really locking down a long-term place in the side at Elland Road.

However, with a fresh start at Sheffield United, Shackleton will be determined to maximise his potential and prove just what he can offer on a regular basis.