Free agent secures new move after Rotherham United exit

Matlock Town have signed Curtis Durose following his exit from Rotherham United , as announced by their official club website

The non-league side have snapped up the midfielder on a free transfer after his loan spell last season. His new team face Chesterfield in the Ernie Moss Challenge Cup this weekend.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Durose, 20, linked up with the Northern Premier League outfit back in February to get some experience under his belt and has now joined them on a permanent basis ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Matlock Town boss Nicky Law has told their website: “Curtis is another young player who had a good spell on loan at Gainsborough the season before last but was in and out of things when he was at Matlock. He’s a talented lad and if he can get his head down, work hard and fulfil the potential he has, he may get back into League football.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

New home for departed Rotherham United man

Rotherham United made the tough decision to cut ties with Durose at the end of last term.

His contract with the Millers officially expired at the end of last month and he became a free agent.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

He will have been weighing up his options over recent times and has now decided to re-join Matlock Town as he looks to get plenty of game time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Durose has been on the books at Rotherham United for his whole career to date.

He rose up through the academy ranks of the Yorkshire club and was a regular for them at various youth levels.

The youngster played once for their first-team and was also loaned out to Scarborough Athletic and Gainsborough Trinity to help boost his development.

What next for Rotherham United

Durose has left behind a Rotherham United side who will be aiming for an immediate return to the Championship.

Steve Evans is back in the dugout and has been a busy man on the transfer front over the past couple of months adding more quality to his squad.

The likes of Sean Raggett, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Cameron Dawson and Joe Rafferty have all joined the Millers.