Spanish hotshot and more: 3 free transfer bargains QPR must eye this summer

QPR are in the market for new recruits this summer as Marti Cifuentes looks to lead the club back up the Championship table.

QPR were led to safety by Cifuentes in the 2023/24 season and having made such strides forward under his lead, there’s real excitement over what the new campaign could have in store.

With a full season to work through and a summer transfer window to make a mark on the R’s squad, the West London outfit should be looking to push far and away from the relegation fight they were embroiled in last time around.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

The Hoops have already dipped into the free transfer market for new additions too. French shot-stopper Paul Nardi has signed on, likely becoming the new number one at Loftus Road.

There are more bargains to be had in the free transfer market though. Here, we pick out three free agents that QPR should have on their radar…

Leonardo da Silva Lopes

Starting off with a pretty ambitious suggestion, but Lopes’ status as a free agent could open the door for QPR to make an impressive move for a talented midfielder.

The 25-year-old may be someone fans are familiar with. He came through Peterborough United’s academy and spent time with Hull City and Wigan Athletic, playing both Championship and League One football.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Over in Belgium, the Portuguese midfielder has made great strides forward of late and should be in line for a good move. His versatility could make him a helpful asset for Cifuentes having played as a full-back and defensive midfielder for Cercle Brugge.

Japhet Tanganga

Another talented player who is now available for nothing is defender Tanganga.

He enjoyed a fruitful loan with Millwall over the second half of last season and having departed Tottenham Hotspur at the end of his contract, the 25-year-old will be eager to kick on at his next club.

The Lions have been eyeing a permanent deal and Luton Town are keen too. It suggests a Championship move is a possibility, so QPR should throw their name into the hat with Tanganga a solid fit at centre-back or right-back.

Erik Exposito

Last but not least is a more left-field option, but it could be an intriguing one to consider for Cifuentes if he wants to put his Spanish links to use in the hunt for a new talisman.

A striker is sure to be on the QPR radar and having become available after a thoroughly prolific spell in Poland, Exposito could be an interesting target.

Exposito, 28, captained Slask Wroclaw in their fight for the title last season. He netted a fantastic 19 goals in 34 games, also providing six assists to take his tally for the club to 58 goals and 24 assists in 164 outings.

Such a record could make him a big hit in the Championship, though it would be a big change of scenery for the striker.