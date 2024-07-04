John Mousinho makes revelation over rival interest in key Portsmouth players

Portsmouth have seen some of their star players draw interest but manager John Mousinho insists they are under no pressure to sell.

Portsmouth are heading up to the Championship and will be hopeful a fruitful summer transfer window stands them in good stead for the campaign ahead.

Pompey’s summer 2023 window was a hugely successful one as John Mousinho revamped the squad, turning them into a League One title-winning side. As such, a similar level of success should set them up well for the new challenge at a higher level.

Mousinho will be putting faith in much of the promotion-winning group, but new additions are a must. Not only that, but Pompey must do all they can to retain their star players too.

Now, The News has said that Portsmouth have seen some of their key men draw interest.

However, while not completely ruling out notable sales, manager Mousinho has told the local news outlet that they are under no pressure to sell. Here’s what he had to say when quizzed on the matter:

“We’d never say we’re 100 per cent not going to sell, because you don’t know the situations with players and what they want to do.

“But the club have never said to myself or Rich [Hughes, sporting director] we need to offload players or sell players. One of the real advantages with the ownership is that’s not something that has ever crossed their minds.

“When there’s been interest in our players, they’ve said they don’t want to pursue it, keep the players in the building and do what’s best for Portsmouth.

“Thankfully last year we were able to keep the group together and all the players we wanted to retain, we’ve retained.”

With success comes attention

Promotion puts Portsmouth in a strong position should clubs come in for their star players. However, it’s obvious that it doesn’t put an end to interest in them.

If anything, it only sees the key men’s stock rise, putting them on the radars of more potential suitors.

Nevertheless, as Mousinho explains, Portsmouth are under no pressure to cash in on any of their key assets. They’ll be hopeful of retaining as strong a squad as possible to increase their chances of consolidating their place back in the second-tier.

While holding onto stars is of high importance, it’s arguably even more vital that new faces come through the door at Fratton Park as Pompey look to kick on after their fantastic 2023/24 campaign.

Summer business so far

Portsmouth saw a number of players move on from the club following the expiry of their contracts, and they’ve done well to bolster the ranks again since.

Teenage midfielder Reuben Swann has been signed for a fee, coming in from non-league outfit AFC Sudbury. Otherwise though, spending has been kept to a premium.

Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy and Jordan Archer have all come in on free transfers following the expiration of their deals. Sam Silvera is the sole loan signing to date, arriving from Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

It will be hoped that more new faces are to follow, while Portsmouth will keep spinning plates to retain their star players too.