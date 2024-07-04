Oxford United agree to sign long-term target from EFL club

Oxford United are preparing for Championship football after their surprise promotion from League One.

The U’s had been in promotion contention for much of the 2023/24 season but after sneaking into the play-off spots, many had them as underdogs for their semi-final against Peterborough United and the final against Bolton Wanderers.

Image courtesy of: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS.

Now though, after resting up from theiri play-off glory, the full focus is on gearing up for next season. And, it seems as though another new signing could be coming through the doors.

According to a report from the South London Press, Oxford United have agreed a deal to sign left-back Jack Currie, who has been a star performer for AFC Wimbledon since making his debut in 2022.

The report says the Yellows have been long-term admirers of Currie, who has two goals and three assists to his name in 95 games for the Dons.

A deserved move up

Having impressed in League Two, it feels like the right time for Currie to make a step up.

The jump to the Championship is a big one, but Oxford United will be confident that the AFC Wimbledon man can take it in his stride after two strong years in the fourth-tier.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

The 22-year-old is comfortable at left-back and left wing-back. That versatility will offer Des Buckingham a bit of tactical versatility in games with Currie more than comfortable getting involved with attacks.

At his age, he looks primed and ready to kick on, so this is a signing for the future and the present from the U’s. With a deal agreed, it remains to be seen just when confirmation of his arrival emerges.

Current options

With Currie coming in, it will be interesting to see just what the future holds for the current left-backs on the books at Oxford United.

Joe Bennett and Greg Leigh are both existing left-backs, though the latter has been deployed further forward as a winger. Ciaran Brown is comfortable filling in there too, but his best role has been centre-back.

Perhaps a move for Currie indicates Leigh will be used in a more attacking role going forward. Another potential outcome is that someone moves on, with three left-backs potentially one too many.

Buckingham and co will be sure to have clear plans in place, so time will tell how the situation pans out.