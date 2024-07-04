Celtic in pole position to sign EFL man as he prepares for medical

Celtic are on the ‘verge’ of signing Norwich City striker Adam Idah on a permanent basis, according to a report by the Daily Record

Norwich City are poised to cut ties with the attacker full-time this summer as he edges towards a switch to Celtic. He spent the second-half of last season on loan with the Scottish Premiership giants and scored nine goals in 19 games in all competitions to help them win the title and the Scottish Cup.

Image courtesy of: RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS.

Idah, 23, has since returned to Carrow Road but his future has been up in the air over recent times. He is under contract with the Championship side until June 2028.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation in East Anglia, the Daily Record report he has been given permission to head up to Glasgow now to put pen-to-paper on a deal with the Hoops and undergo a medical. He has apparently made it clear recently that he wants to link back up with Brendan Rodgers’ side and has now been granted his wish.

Norwich City striker close to Celtic move

Norwich City signed Idah back in 2017 from College Corinthians.

The Republic of Ireland international, who has 26 caps under his belt so far in his career, broke into their first-team two years later.

Image courtesy of: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS.

He has since played 115 games for the Canaries in all competitions and has scored 17 goals, seven of which came in the last campaign.

Norwich City gave him the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis this past winter when Celtic came calling.

Idah settled in quickly with the Hoops and managed to find his shooting boots.

Offloading him permanently would free up space and funds in the Canaries’ ranks as they prepare for next term.

They reached the play-offs last season but were beaten at the semi-finals stage by Leeds United, who ended up losing at Wembley to Southampton in the final.

What next for Norwich City

Assuming Idah’s exit to Celtic gets finalised, Norwich City would receive some money for his signature which could be invested back into their squad.

They have turned to Johannes Hoff Thorup as their new manager after deciding to sack David Wagner.

The 35-year-old, who is from Denmark, caught their eye managing in the Danish Superliga with Nordsjælland and he will be looking to put his own stamp on things.