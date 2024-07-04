Trusted reporter shares update on Millwall’s bid to sign Notts County star

Millwall are in the market for new additions this summer but the start to the transfer window has been a slow one. It hasn’t been for the want of trying though with plenty of players linked.

Reports stated last week that the Lions had lodged a bid for Notts County talisman Macaulay Langstaff, who managed the step up to League Two with aplomb having starred in the National League.

The 27-year-old notched 28 goals and four assists in 46 league games for the Magpies. As such, it’s no surprise that Millwall are keen to offer him a jump to the Championship.

As questions are asked over the quiet summer for the Lions though, reporter Richard Cawley has issued an update on their chase of Langstaff.

Replying to a follow on X, Cawley said that a move for the striker is ‘still being worked on’ by Millwall. There could be a breakthrough on the transfer front before the end of this week too, but the reporter was offering no guarantees.

Langstaff is under contract with Notts County for another three years and has just been made club captain.

Another striker wanted

Millwall are in need of a new talisman and given Langstaff has been one of the country’s most prolific strikers in recent seasons, albeit at a lower level, it’s not a surprise that he’s who the Lions have turned to.

Neither Kevin Nisbet or Tom Bradshaw have been able to take up the mantle as the club’s leading goalscorer and currently, they are the only natural strikers on the books at The Den.

There are versatile forwards who can fill in there if needs be, such as Duncan Watmore, Zian Flemming and Aidomo Emakhu. They are all better in other roles though, so at least one more option at the top of the pitch is needed.

Langstaff could be a great signing for Millwall, but time will tell if he’s on the move this summer.

Could the striker stay at Meadow Lane?

A move to Millwall would give Langstaff the chance to test himself at a level he has never played at before, so there are obvious temptations of a move to the South London outfit.

However, Notts County have been pulling out the stops to keep him onboard. As a result, they’re in a strong negotiating position as the Lions look to prize him away from Meadow Lane.

As touched on before, Langstaff is under a long-term contract with the League Two club and they’ve now made him club captain. That affirms just how important he is to Stuart Maynard’s side, offering valuable leadership alongside his stunning goalscoring ability.

As Millwall pursue a breakthrough on the transfer front, time will tell if they can strike a deal for Langstaff.