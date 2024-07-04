Luton Town set to snap up 26-year-old free agent

Luton Town are preparing for their return to Championship football after one year in the Premier League.

It was a memorable year for the Hatters, who punched above their weight to get to the top-flight in the first place. They put in a host of impressive performances in their bid to survive too, but ultimately, their best efforts weren’t enough and they were relegated.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

There’s high hopes for next season though with some key players staying on along with popular manager Rob Edwards.

Now, it is claimed a new face is set to join the ranks at Kenilworth Road.

Football Insider claims that Luton Town have agreed to sign midfielder Shandon Baptiste on a free transfer. The 26-year-old is available for nothing following the end of his contract with Premier League club Brentford.

An agreement is in place and Baptiste will undergo a medical with the Hatter next.

A welcome addition

Baptiste may have had injury problems over his career to date, but he’ll be a shrewd signing for Luton Town as they look to bolster their midfield ranks for the new campaign.

Departures and loan expiries have left Edwards’ midfield department looking pretty depleted. Currently, they have Marvelous Nakamba, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark and Louie Watson on the books.

Image courtesy of: CHRIS RADBURN/REUTERS.

It would not be a surprise if some of those players move on either, so Baptiste might not be the only new midfielder to arrive at Kenilworth Road this summer.

Nevertheless, it looks as though he’ll be the first to arrive, and once his signing is sealed, the focus will turn to wrapping up further signings.

Edwards’ strong squad

Notable departures are a bit of an inevitability for relegated sides, and that won’t be any different for Luton Town.

They’ve already seen midfield star Ross Barkley move on, being snapped up by Aston Villa. There will be further departures too, and the Hatters wiull have to be prepared for that.

However, having enjoyed such a busy summer 2023, the squad does look strong. Luton Town are in a position where their current side looks strong enough to fight for promotion back to the top-flight, even with no breakthrough made on the transfer front just yet.

Departures could dictate just how busy Edwards and co are in the transfer market. If the club can retain the bulk of their star men though, it might not be the busiest of windows for the Championship side.