28-year-old Leeds United mainstay nearing permanent exit

Leeds United signed midfielder Kamara last summer, bringing him in from Scottish giants Rangers.

The Finnish international had been a regular north of the border and he quickly locked down a starting spot with the Whites too. Kamara was a mainstay in the starting XI as Daniel Farke’s side made it to the play-off final, where they were eventually beaten by Southampton.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

The failure to win promotion has opened the door to Elland Road exits and just a year after signing, Kamara is one who has been the subject of interest.

Now, it is claimed that recent admirers Stade Rennais are closing in on a deal for the 28-year-old.

French news outlet Ouest France claims that the Ligue 1 side are nearing an agreement to sign Kamara from Leeds United this summer. A fee is not mentioned, but the likelihood of a move looks to be increasing as Stade Rennais target two new midfielders.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A regular moves on

In a season where Farke trusted the same starting XI for the majority of games, Kamara locked down a starting spot. Be it alongside Ethan Ampadu, Archie Gray or Ilia Gruev in the midfield, the Finn was rarely dropped.

He played 42 times for Farke’s side across all competitions, registering four assists. Kamara was not left out of a single Championship matchday squad after his signing in late August and he was an unused substitute only five times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: LEHTIKUVA/REUTERS

In a summer where Leeds United need sales to raise funds for business, it is highly likely that Kamara is not the final departure.

Should his move to Stade Rennais be completed, he’ll follow Archie Gray through the exit door. The teenage star has sealed an early window move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

A midfield makeover?

Early departures from Leeds United indicate the midfield department could go through a bit of a change in the summer transfer window.

Gray has moved on and Kamara’s exit looks to be nearing. That would leave only Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu as natural defensive midfielders. Even then, Ampadu spent the majority of last season at centre-back and Gruev has been linked with Borussia Dortmund.

As a result, it might not be long before Farke turns his attention to new midfield targets to bolster an already pretty bare area.

An exit for Kamara would leave the Whites in a stronger position financially but it makes for yet another player they’ll have to replace. Time will tell if the move is sealed, but things seem to be pointing towards their 2023 signing heading for pastures new.