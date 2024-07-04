Hull City remain keen on Premier League loan deal

Hull City ‘remain hopeful’ of landing Liverpool midfielder James McConnell on loan this summer, as detailed in a report by HullLive

Hull City are keen on luring the youngster to the MKM Stadium ahead of the new Championship season. First up for them is a home clash against Bristol City at the start of August and they have a lot of work to do on the transfer front in the meantime.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

McConnell, 19, is highly-rated by Liverpool and could be seen by the East Yorkshire outfit as someone who would bolster their options in midfield. The Reds have a big decision to make on what to do with him in the new campaign.

In this latest update regarding his future, HullLive report the Tigers are still interested in bringing him in over the next few weeks. They may have to wait to see what Arne Slot decides to do with him.

Hull City eye new Liverpool player

Hull City enjoyed success with Liverpool pair Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho last term and will hope the Reds trust them with the development of another player now.

McConnell would add more competition and depth to the Tigers’ options in the middle of the park.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

They are looking a bit short in that department right now following Morton’s return to Anfield and Greg Docherty’s release.

McConnell made nine appearances for the Reds in all competitions last season under their former manager Jurgen Klopp.

The North East-born man rose up through the academy ranks at Sunderland and represented the Black Cats at various different youth levels before heading out the exit door in 2019.

Liverpool snapped him up and he penned his first professional deal with the top flight giants at the age of 17.

He went on the Reds’ pre-season tour last summer and has been in and around their first-team over the past 12 months.

What next for Hull City-linked man?

A temporary move to Hull City would make sense for McConnell.

He isn’t guaranteed minutes every game at Liverpool and needs to get some regular action in the second tier.