Hull City close in on new striker signing

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has said they are closing in on the signing of a striker.

Hull City are hoping to land a new attacker as they prepare for the start of the new Championship season. They are preparing for another year in the second tier after they narrowly missed out on the play-offs last term.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

The Tigers decided to part ways with Liam Rosenior earlier this summer and have since replaced him with former Stuttgart and Hamburg boss Tim Walter. They have returned for pre-season now as they gear up for their first fixture of the 2024/25 campaign at home to Bristol City.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ilicali has shared this latest transfer update: “We are getting a good striker which we love very much and we are very happy about him. Recruitment in football is not easy but of course, we will fight. We finished the (last) league in 7th, which is a big success for us.”

Hull City close in on striker

Walter will be keen on putting his own stamp on Hull City’s squad with some signings.

The East Yorkshire outfit are being patient with their recruitment and have only made one signing so far in this window in Ryan Giles, who has joined on a permanent basis following his loan spell from Luton Town.

Image courtesy of: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS.

The Tigers could do with some reinforcements at the top end of the pitch over the next few weeks.

They have seen loan players like Liam Delap, Fabio Carvalho and Noah Ohio head back to Manchester City, Liverpool and Standard Liege respectively after their loans ended, whilst the likes of Aaron Connolly, Billy Sharp and Adama Traore have been released.

Meanwhile, attacking midfielder Ozan Tufan has been sold to Trabzonspor so they have a few voids to fill.

Hull City won’t be panicking though and still have plenty of time to find the right players.

What next?

Bringing in a forward would be a big boost for the Tigers but it remains to be seen who they will get.

They have been linked with FC Lugano’s Zan Celar recently, as per 4-4-2 in Switzerland, and he has recently been knocked out of Euro 2024 with Slovenia.