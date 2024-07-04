Birmingham City and Portsmouth poised to miss out as Huddersfield Town close in on six-figure transfer

Huddersfield Town are preparing for life in League One under former Cheltenham Town, Barnsley and Swansea City boss Michael Duff. They are in the hunt for some more signings as they eye an immediate promotion back to the Championship.

Evans, 25, has been on the radar of fellow third tier outfit Birmingham City, according to Blues Focus, whilst The News have claimed Portsmouth are admirers of him too. However, it appears he is now heading to the John Smith’s Stadium for a new chapter in his career.

As per BristolLive, the Terriers saw their first bid rejected by the Gas as they held out for more money. However, they made an improved offer in the region of £450,000 which has since been accepted as they look to finally get a deal over the line now.

Evans’ contract at Bristol Rovers expires in June 2025 meaning they risk losing him for free next year if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

Although it is a blow to be losing him to a team in the same league, they will be pleased to be getting a decent amount of money for him.

Huddersfield Town have identified him as someone to add more quality to his attacking ranks.

Evans joined the Gas in 2021 and has since become one of their key first-team players.

He has made 142 appearances for them in all competitions to date and has chipped in with 26 goals, 10 of which came last season.

The Liverpudlian rose up through the academy ranks at Everton and was loaned out by the Toffees to Morecambe and Blackpool to get some experience.

Evans then had spells at Paderborn and Crewe Alexandra before linking up with Bristol Rovers and hasn’t looked back since.

Birmingham City and Portsmouth target latest

Birmingham City and Portsmouth have both been mentioned as potential suitors for Evans in this window.

However, Huddersfield Town have stolen a march on the pair and they may well have to start looking at alternative targets now.