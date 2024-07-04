Journalist makes revelation over Derby County star’s Championship move after contract rejection

Derby County will not get compensation from Louie Sibley’s move to Oxford United as their contract offer was not equal to or above his existing terms, as per Dominic Dietrich

Derby County brought midfielder Sibley all the way through their academy ranks and into the first-team, where he would become a mainstay in recent years.

The versatile 22-year-old played 173 times for the Rams overall, notching 20 goals and 12 assists in the process. However, he won’t be adding to that total.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Sibley turned down the offer of a new deal at Pride Park, opening the door for him to depart for nothing.

Oxford United duly snapped him up, but given Sibley’s status as a homegrown player and age, many assumed that the deal would see Derby County land a compensation fee for the midfielder.

Now though, writing on X, BBC Radio Derby reporter Dominic Dietrich explains that the Rams will not get any such sum for Sibley.

To be eligible for a fee, the player must be offered a contract with terms equal to or above the existing contract. That was not the case for the Rams’ Sibley offer, leaving him free to depart with no fee involved.

Derby didn't get compensation in the Sibley deal. Whilst he was offered a deal, it has to be one with terms equal or above what he was earning for them to be entitled to it.



His last deal was pre-admin in 2020 when his stock was higher and club were in different place.#DCFC — Dominic Dietrich (@domjdietrich) July 4, 2024

It means that the deal on offer would have been a pay cut for Sibley.

Heading for pastures new

Sibley’s exit is disappointing for Derby County.

The midfielder has proven his abilities in both the Championship and League One and he still has the best years of his career ahead of him. Many will back Sibley to kick on with Oxford United and someone of his potential could land the U’s a decent fee in the years to come.

Image courtesy of: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS.

For that reason, it’s a blow for the Rams to not even get compensation after his exit. However, given that they didn’t offer him a high enough deal, there’s little that can be done now.

Dietrich notes that his previous contract was from a time before administration when Sibley was breaking through and his high stock was on the up too. Perhaps the Rams just couldn’t justify offering him such terms again, leading to his regretful departure.

A makeover awaits

A number of players have moved on from Derby County this summer, especially in midfield.

As Sibley follows them through the exit door, it means Paul Warne and co will have another new signing he needs to make. While also offering his services in the middle, academy graduate Sibley had found form on the left-hand side in a new wing-back role.

That, along with central midfield, is now somewhere Warne will be keen to add to.

What will be interesting to see is if he signs someone like Sibley who can play in both areas, or if he focus on signing a left wing-back and a central midfielder separately. Regardless, it’s sure to be a busy window at Pride Park, but they won’t have any Sibley compensation money to spend on new additions.