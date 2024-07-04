League One club target free transfer swoop for Derby County promotion-winner

Derby County are heading for the Championship, but they’re bidding farewell to some of the mainstays who helped them rise back from League One.

Among the regular starters to have moved on is Joe Wildsmith. The ‘keeper managed 42 clean sheets in 97 games for the club, with an impressive 21 of those shutouts coming in the promotion-winning 2023/24 campaign.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

It has left the Rams with the tough task of finding a new number one, while Wildsmith explores his options as a free agent.

Now, it’s claimed the 28-year-old is wanted back in League One.

Writing on X, BBC Sheffield’s Adam Oxley states Barnsley hold an interest in former Derby County man Wildsmith. He stated their interest is ‘one to keep an eye on’.

I’m hearing about Barnsley interest in former loan goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, one to keep an eye on for Reds fans.



The 28yo ex Sheffield Wednesday stopper played a key role in helping Derby County win promotion to the Championship last season.#BarnsleyFC | @footballheaven — Adam Oxley (@adam3oxley) July 4, 2024

Wildsmith previously spent a short loan at Oakwell back in spring 2015, playing twice.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A position to address

Barnsley are in need of a new goalkeeper, so it’s not much of a surprise to see that Wildsmith is someone firmly on the radar at Oakwell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liam Roberts was a huge hit during his loan spell with the Tykes last season. He’s now back with parent club Middlesbrough though, leaving the Yorkshire outfit with only two senior ‘keepers.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Ben Killip and youngster Adam Hayton are the current options in between the sticks, so a number one is needed.

Departed Derby County man Wildsmith is a goalkeeper proven at this level and with promotions to his name, he would be a valuable addition to Darrell Clarke’s ranks. Time will tell if their interest develops into anything more serious though.

In for another promotion push?

Fresh off the back of playing a big role in the Derby County promotion charge, a move to Barnsley could see Wildsmith involved in back-to-back pushes for Championship football.

After coming up short again last season, the Tykes won’t want to leave anything to chance.

They’ve been beaten in the play-offs in back-to-back campaigns, so a place in League One’s automatic promotion spots will be an absolute must. Wildsmith is someone with experience of achieving that and his success at this level could make him key in Barnsley’s bid to replicate the Rams’ success.

Time will tell if a move is made though with Clarke and co sure to be weighing up plenty of transfer options heading into the new campaign.