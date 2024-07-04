Coventry City target English-born star impressing in Europe

Coventry City are working on a deal to sign Hammarby IF goalkeeper Oliver Dovin, according to Swedish news outlet Aftonbladet

Coventry City are in the market for new recruits this summer as they look to break back into the Championship play-off spots next season.

The Sky Blues enjoyed a memorable campaign thanks to a fantastic run to the FA Cup semi-finals. However, having started poorly in the league, they gave themselves too much work to do in their bid to salvage a top-six spot.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Mark Robins and co will set sights high for next season though, and some new signings will only aid their bid to cement themselves as a promotion contender again.

Now, reports from Sweden claim a new goalkeeper is on the radar in the form of Oliver Dovin.

Aftonbladet claims that Coventry City are working on a deal to sign the 21-year-old from Allsvenskan side Hammarby. Dovin, who was born in London, has kept 28 clean sheets in 84 games for the club and has been capped by Sweden twice.

It is said that Dovin is the Sky Blues’ top priority as they look to get a deal done.

City’s current options

The targeted move for Dovin is an interesting one, as it suggests that Coventry City are lining up the signing of a new ‘keeper to come in and be their number one.

Ben Wilson and Brad Collins have both had spells as Robins’ starting ‘keeper but if Dovin was to arrive, it would be a real surprise if he didn’t start. As a highly-rated 21-year-old prospect impressing on the continent and with international caps to his name, he could be the new number one for years to come.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

What would be interesting to see is how that would impact the futures of Collins and Wilson. Both have spent time as the starter and backup in recent years, but a move for Dovin would push one of them to third in the pecking order.

That may well lead to another ‘keeper exit this summer after Simon Moore’s move to Sunderland.

More on Dovin

Coventry City may be hopeful of getting a deal done but Dovin’s stock is on the up. The report states a number of clubs are on his trail as a summer exit looks more and more likely.

There’s not many goalkeepers who have become first-team regulars at a good level at 21 and made appearances for their country. Hammarby star Dovin is among those to have done so though, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The Sky Blues have made a number of eye-catching signings in recent transfer windows, casting a wide net in their search for new stars.

They may have just found another in Dovin, but with his stock increasing and other clubs keen, it remains to be seen whether Coventry City can get a deal done as they push to bring him through the doors at the CBS Arena.