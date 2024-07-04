Cardiff City land youngster after Swansea City departure

Cardiff City have snapped up the youngster on a free transfer ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Griffiths, 18, officially cut ties with Swansea City at the end of the last campaign after they decided not to hand him an extension and has now joined their rivals for nothing.

He has told the Bluebirds’ website: “My family are all Cardiff City fans, so it’s a great honour for me to be here. Being on trial here at the end of last season, I felt that everything about the Club was a perfect fit for me.

“It was a great experience and I felt really settled. The coaches were great with me so signing here is a no-brainer.”

They have also brought in Adeteye Gbadehan, Michael Reindorf and Luke Pearce, with the latter two leaving Norwich City and Southampton respectively.

Cardiff City land free agent

Cardiff City will hope that Griffiths can break into their first-team in the future.

He will initially link up with their Under-21’s side with a view to breaking into the senior picture at the Cardiff City Stadium down the line.

The ‘keeper has been on the books at Swansea City for his whole career to date and rose up through their academy ranks.

Griffiths has been a regular for the Swans at various different youth levels but they made the tough decision to part ways with him this summer.

He wasn’t the only player to leave the Swansea.com Stadium either, with Nathanael Ogbeta, Lewis Webb, Ben Blythe, Josh Carey, Ruben Davies, Kian Jenkins, Kai Ludvigsen, Archie Matthews, Lincoln McFayden, Remy Mitchell, Joe Thomas, Charlie Veevers, Jack Cooper, Rohan Davies and Cameron Llewellyn all also heading out the exit door on free transfers.

What next for Cardiff City

Cardiff City have received a boost ahead of next term with Erol Bulut staying in charge.

They are being patient with their recruitment though and have the chance to bring in some new faces over the coming weeks after returning to pre-season.