Ex-Wigan Athletic star and more: 3 free transfer bargains Bradford City must eye this summer

Bradford City are looking to push further up the League Two table next season, but Graham Alexander will need some more fresh faces.

Bradford City enjoyed some strong streaks under Alexander last season but ultimately, it wasn’t enough to ever get them into serious contention for a place in the League Two play-offs.

With a summer transfer window under his belt though, the manager will be eager to lead the Bantams to a higher finish. New signings have already been made, and more are sure to be on the radar.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

The Yorkshire outfit have already made good use of the free transfer market with Antoni Sarcevic, Callum Johnson and Aden Baldwin all signing for nothing. There’s more bargains to be had though, and the Valley Parade hierarchy are likely aware of that.

With that said, we’ve picked out three free agents that Bradford City should target this summer…

Declan John

Alexander looks set to go with wing-backs next season but options on the left are pretty bare. To bolster that area, a free transfer move for departed Bolton Wanderers man John could prove to be smart business.

The 29-year-old has been tested at a good level having played in all of the Championship, League One and League Two, spending last season with Salford City. He’s an athletic and energetic presence on the left and that could make him a real asset for Alexander.

John is sure to have plenty of options, so if he’s someone of interest to Bradford City, they’d be wise to move sooner rather than later.

Image courtesy of: RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS.

Stephen Humphrys

Humphrys is a reliable striker at League One level, so it could be an ambitious suggestion for the Bantams. However, they’re a sizeable club with ambitions of pushing back up the leagues, so there’s no reason why they shouldn’t at least throw their name in the hat with the striker available.

Bradford City are in dire need of someone to compete and cover for Andy Cook. He’s 33 now, and while he’s showing no signs of slowing down, an heir is needed.

Humphrys could be just that and some. Having them both on the same pitch could cause havoc for League Two defenders, so albeit an ambitious shout, he’d be a fantastic signing.

Jeando Fuchs

Another player who could do with some cover is experienced defensive midfielder Richie Smallwood. Enter Jeando Fuchs, whose well-rounded game could make him a huge hit at Valley Parade.

The Cameroonian is an athletic, combative midfielder who boasts the ability on the ball to run the game for Alexander. He could easily join Smallwood in the middle or even take his place in the side.

He had injury problems at Peterborough United but if kept fit, the 26-year-old could become a serious asset. As with Humphrys though, it would not be a surprise if he had League One admirers.