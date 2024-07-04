Ex-Stoke City man and more: 3 free transfer bargains Blackburn Rovers must eye this summer

Blackburn Rovers need to make significant improvements next season, so new signings are a must for John Eustace.

Blackburn Rovers narrowly staved off relegation from the Championship in the 2023/24 season.

It marked a huge drop off from their play-off push in the campaign prior, but they’ll hold ambitions of getting closer to those heights in the future. A lot of work needs to be done to get back to that position, starting this summer.

Rovers have had a slow start to the window with only Northern Irish prospect Aodhan Doherty arriving at this early stage. With plenty of signings needed, expect the club to dip into the free transfer market.

With that said, we’ve picked out three free agent bargains Blackburn Rovers should target this summer…

Tyrese Campbell

Championship rivals Stoke City confirmed that versatile forward Campbell would be among those moving on from the club upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

His situation is sure to have piqued the interests of plenty of clubs and given the need for extra goalscoring threat at Blackburn Rovers, Campbell should be of interest at Ewood Park. He’d offer Eustace a new option at striker as well as out on the wing.

The 24-year-old has had injury problems before but if he can stay fit, he could really kick on and maximise his exciting potential at this level.

Mat Ryan

A new goalkeeper is sure to be on the Blackburn Rovers shopping list after Leo Wahlstedt was sold just a year after his arrival. In a bid to bring in an experienced shot-stopper, Australian international Ryan is worth considering.

It could be an ambitious move given that he’s spent much of his career playing at a high level but after departing AZ Alkmaar, the 32-year-old would be a fantastic free transfer signing.

He’d be a vastly experienced option in goal but at his age, he’s still got a few good years in him. Ryan has bags of pedigree and he could quickly become an influential figure at Ewood Park.

Thomas Ouwejan

Last but not least, another option on the left-hand side wouldn’t go amiss. Harry Pickering is currently the only natural left-back or wing-back on the books, so Dutchman Ouwejan could be a solid target.

The 27-year-old offers an attacking threat from the left, managing five goals and 16 assists in 77 games. Intriguingly though, the technical ability he possesses has seen Ouwejan find joy in midfield too, so that could be something worth considering for Blackburn Rovers.

A new start awaits the former AZ Alkmaar man and a chance to test himself in the Championship could make for an intriguing offer.