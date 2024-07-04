Birmingham City agree £1.5m deal for Eredivisie winger

Birmingham City have agreed a fee to sign winger Emil Hansson from Heracles Almelo, according to Swedish news outlet Expressen

Birmingham City might have been relegated from the Championship but they’re still looking to make a statement in the transfer window this summer.

The Blues’ drop from the second-tier doesn’t bring an end to their ambitious plans for the future. The ownership hold the ultimate goal of making them an established Premier League club again, and while this is a step back, it offers a chance for them to rebuild and regroup ahead of next season.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Their recruitment is set to be eye-catching, and it seems they’re closing in on another statement signing.

According to a report from Swedish news outlet Expressen, Birmingham City have reached an agreement over a fee for Heracles Almelo winger Emil Hansson. A deal worth just under £1.5m has been agreed and it won’t be long before the 26-year-old goes through medical tests.

Hansson, a former Sweden U21 international, is under contract with the Eredivisie club until the summer of 2025.

Another statement signing

It remains to be seen whether or not Hansson does head for Birmingham City, but if he does, it would mark another statement signing for the club.

The Blues recently brought in Alfie May from Charlton Athletic as their new leading talisman and in Hansson, they would be getting another attacker who could easily play at a far higher level.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Hansson was a mainstay on the left for Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo last season, chipping in with a thoroughly respectable five goals and six assists across all competitions. That total could have been higher had he not picked up a calf injury later in the campaign.

Overall, the Swede has notched 21 goals and 29 assists in 78 games for Heracles since signing in January 2022.

No slowing down

While it’s inevitable that Birmingham City will lose some of their star players following relegation, the signings they have made so far will have fans fully confident that departing aces will be replaced.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Ryan Allsop have joined alongside the earlier mentioned May thus far. They arrive to become part of Chris Davies’ revamped goalkeeping ranks after John Ruddy and Neil Etheridge’s departures.

A move for Hansson would add serious firepower to their attacking ranks and if his signing is sealed, it will be exciting to see just what the club have up their sleeves next.

With more eye-catching recruits like this, next season could be a very exciting one for Birmingham City.