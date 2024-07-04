Update emerges regarding Preston North End-linked target at Barnsley

Barnsley are keen to keep hold of the midfielder this summer as they prepare for another year in League One. They have turned to Darrell Clarke as their permanent replacement for Neill Collins and he has brought in experienced pair Conor Hourihane and Marc Roberts following their exits from Derby County and Birmingham City respectively.

Phillips, 26, is wanted by Preston in this window, according to a report by the Lancashire Evening Post. He is under contract at Oakwell until June 2026, with his current club holding an option for a further 12 months on top of that.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Barnsley Chronicle, the Tykes are ‘determined’ to retain his services over the next couple of months. They are yet to receive any bids for him.

Latest on Preston-linked man at Barnsley

Preston have a vacancy to fill in midfield following Alan Browne’s exit.

They could see Phillips as someone to fill the void left by the Irishman’s departure. However, Ryan Lowe’s side are yet to approach Barnsley for him.

The Tykes are in a comfortable position with the Lancashire-born man as he still has a couple of years left and they can wait for the right bid to come in if they are to consider selling.

Phillips moved to South Yorkshire in 2022 and has since become a key player for his current club.

He has made 88 appearances in all competitions to date and has chipped in with 21 goals, 21 goals.

The ex-England youth international has helped Barnsley reach the play-offs in both of his seasons there so far.

Early career

Phillips played for Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool and Norwich City before Burnley signed him in 2019.

He then had loan spells away from Turf Moor at Accrington Stanley and Morecambe before moving to Barnsley on a permanent basis.

The Tykes have proved to be a great home for him over recent times and they want to ensure he stays put for another 12 months at least amid links to Preston.