Wrexham set for frustration in Championship defender chase

Wrexham want Millwall defender Wes Harding but may have to look elsewhere as the Lions resist further exits, as per the South London Press

Wrexham are heading up to League One and after years of ambitious transfer business, they’re not looking to bring an end to their eye-catching signing streak this summer.

They’re on a more level playing field financially as they prepare to face some well-off, prestigious clubs in England’s third-tier. However, they remain among the wealthier clubs in the division and strong recruitment could put them in contention for a stunning third straight promotion.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Plenty of players have been linked with moves to the Racecourse, but for the time being, the Red Dragons look set for frustration in their pursuit of defender Wes Harding.

The South London Press reports that Wrexham are interested in signing the Millwall man, who is keen to find more regular starting football next season.

However, the Lions are reluctant to sell players before they have made some new signings. As such, the North Welsh outfit are considering turning their attentions elsewhere in the hunt for a defender.

Wait and see or turn attention elsewhere?

Wrexham seem to have a decision to make in their potential pursuit of Harding.

Millwall look set to hold firm for now as they look to avoid further sales before new players come in. It means the League One club’s pursuit of the former Birmingham City man comes to a frustrating halt for now.

However, that doesn’t rule out the possibility of a move opening up further down the line. The Lions could make some new additions soon, quickly giving Wrexham the chance to swoop in.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Phil Parkinson will be determined to get as much business done as early as possible this summer though. It will be key to the club’s preparations for next season, so there could be other targets ready to go.

It remains to be seen what decision Wrexham come to, but it could be that those at the ambitious club keep a keen eye on business at Millwall to see if Harding is freed up to move.

Harding’s Millwall game time

27-year-old Harding was signed by Gary Rowett last summer, coming in on a free transfer after the expiry of his Rotherham United deal.

It would take him a little time to break into the team but Harding would then retain his starting spot for a good few months, including under Joe Edwards. However, once he was sacked and Neil Harris arrived, the Jamaican international dropped down the pecking order.

The defender, who can play as a full-back or centre-back, didn’t play in any of Millwall’s last 14 Championship games. In that run, he missed out on the squad completely seven times.

As such, it would not be a surprise to see Wrexham target Harding depart. However, as the Lions wait for more signings before sanctioning sales, the Red Dragons could be set for frustration.