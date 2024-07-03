Wigan Athletic, Wigan Athletic keen on move for 21-goal striker

Wigan Athletic keen on move for 21-goal striker

3 July 2024
Wigan Athletic are interested in a move for Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale, as detailed in a report by the Belfast Telegraph.

Wigan Athletic have identified the attacker as a potential target as they prepare for another year in League One. Scottish Premiership side Ross County are said to have had a bid rejected for him.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Hale, 25, has been prolific since joining Cliftonville back in 2022 and they could face a battle to keep hold of him this summer amid interest from elsewhere. He scored 21 goals for them in their most recent campaign, as well as chipping in with eight assists, as they finished 3rd in the NIFL Premiership table behind behind Larne and Linfield.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, the Latics are keen on a potential swoop for the forward as they hunt for new signings under Shaun Maloney. They ended the past season in 12th position in League One.

Wigan Athletic, Wigan Athletic keen on move for 21-goal striker

Wigan Athletic eye attacker

Wigan Athletic could see Hale as someone to bolster their attacking ranks.

He has proved his ability to score goals over in Northern Ireland and may fancy his chances of another crack at English football.

Wigan Athletic, Wigan Athletic keen on move for 21-goal striker
Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international played for Crusaders as a youngster before Birmingham City signed him in 2016.

Hale spent three years in the Midlands but didn’t make a senior appearance for the Blues.

He was loaned out to Derry City to get some game time before returning to Crusaders on a permanent basis.

Spells at St Patrick’s Athletic and Larne followed on for him before Cliftonville came calling.

Hale has since fired 50 goals in 80 matches for his current team.

What next for Wigan Athletic target?

Wigan Athletic have delved into the market so far to sign Andy Lonergan, Dion Rankine, Calvin Ramsay and Michael Olakigbe to bolster their ranks.

They have the chance to bring in more reinforcements over the coming weeks and Hale is the latest name to be linked.

Ross County are also in the frame though and it remains to be seen whether the Staggies will be going in with another offer.

