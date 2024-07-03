Ex-Derby County, Hull City man lands Wigan Athletic role after retirement announcement

Wigan Athletic have added Tom Huddlestone to their coaching staff after his retirement, it has been confirmed

Wigan Athletic are gearing up for an exciting season after some promising signs in their first full campaign under the lead of former Latics player Shaun Maloney.

He took charge as the club were relegated from the Championship but was entrusted with the task of leading them back from a points deduction. He thrived in the challenge too, leading them to mid-table in League One.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

Wigan were far better than their 12th place finish suggested, giving some top sides great games.

Now, Maloney will be helped out by a new coach in the form of former teammate Tom Huddlestone.

The two played alongside one another at Hull City and it has been confirmed that Huddlestone has linked up with Maloney to become part of his Wigan Athletic backroom team. It comes just after the former Tottenham Hotspur and Derby County midfielder announced his retirement from the game.

Alongside Huddlestone in joining the coaching staff is Shadab Iftikhar, who previously worked as a scout under Roberto Martinez as well as holding roles in Mongolia and Samoa.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Early coaching experience

Huddlestone may have only just announced his retirement from playing, but the former midfielder has already taken steps in the early stages of his coaching career.

ADVERTISEMENT

After leaving Hull City in the summer of 2022, he linked up with Premier League giants Manchester United. There, he held a player-coach role in their U21s, learning his way in a new role while offering a valuable presence on the pitch alongside the next generation of Red Devils prospects too.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

As a midfielder with great technical ability and a knack for reading the game, Huddlestone looks to have the tools to become a strong coach in the years to come. He gathered a vast amount of experience at a high level and was a senior influence at Derby County and Hull City especially.

The 37-year-old was a leader with the Rams when he returned for his second stint, having made his way through their academy initially. Overall, he played 185 times for the club, the second most he managed for a single club over his entire career.

Huddlestone also featured 173 times for Hull City, though the most appearances he notched for a club came at Spurs. There, he managed 16 goals and 31 assists in 209 outings.

An exciting season ahead

Like all clubs, Wigan Athletic have work to do in the transfer market.

However, with an impressive couple months of recruitment, the Latics could become serious promotion contenders. Retaining key starlets Sam Tickle and Charlie Hughes could be key, but even then, Maloney’s ranks are well-stocked.

Last season was about consolidating after relegation and a points deduction, and they did that and some.

If they can level up this time around with the aid of some fresh signings alongside new coaches Huddlestone and Iftikhar, Wigan Athletic should be setting lofty aims for the 2024/25 season.