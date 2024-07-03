West Brom prospect set to join Scottish club after rejecting new contract

West Brom youngster Ethan Ingram is set to join Dundee after rejecting a new contract at The Hawthorns, as per Dan Marsh

West Brom finished inside the top six last season. They lost in the semi final to eventual play-off winners Southampton, but Carlos Corberan’s side will have high hopes for the campaign ahead.

The Baggies have been out of the Premier League for sometime now and they do appear in their strongest position yet since their relegation.

Ingram, 21, spent last season on loan at Salford City. He played 26 games across all competitions for Salford City and managed one goal and one assist.

The right back featured often in West Brom’s youth teams before that making a total of 51 Premier League 2 outings and 22 U18 Premier League appearnances.

His contract expired at the end of June and West Brom had tabled a new deal to the defender.

However, it has now been confirmed he has rejected that contract and despite interest from League One clubs, he is set to move to Dundee in Scotland.

The 21-year-old will be playing top flight football next season providing his medical at Dundee goes to plan.

Ingram made just three senior appearances for West Brom with all three coming in the EFL Cup across three separate seasons.

His first team experience in the fourth tier last year will have been useful for him, but the demands of the Scottish Premiership will be something new.

Ingram will be going up against some big clubs in Rangers, Celtic and Aberdeen and it will be interesting to see how he handles the pressure and demands.

Corberan did well at the helm of The Hawthorns last season.

The Spanish boss will be hoping for more of the same and whilst the Baggies may not have enough to bridge the gap to the top two, they should be in contention for a top six spot once again.

However, they will still need to recruit well for the rest of the transfer window and whilst the signing of Osumane Diakite is a promising one, they will need a few more to be ready for the year ahead.

West Brom start the 2024/25 season with an away trip to Loftus Road to face QPR.