Celtic attacker poised for medical ahead of EFL transfer

Watford are closing in on the signing of Celtic attacker Rocco Vata with the player poised for a medical, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 03.07.24, 17:13).

Watford are set to lure the winger down the border to Hertfordshire to bolster their attacking department. They are preparing for their first full season under the guidance of Tom Cleverley in the Championship and are in the market for some new faces.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Vata, 19, saw his contract at Celtic expire at the end of last month and has been weighing up his options. The prospect is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has been a man in-demand recently.

In this latest update regarding his future by Sky Sports, the teenager is ‘close’ to agreeing a four-year move to Vicarage Road and will undergo medical tests on Wednesday. The Hoops would be due £237,000 in compensation if a deal gets over the line.

Watford close in on Celtic attacker

Vata would be a shrewd long-term addition for Watford and would bolster their attacking ranks.

He has been on the books at Celtic for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

The prospect has been a key player for the Glasgow giants at various youth levels and has most recently established himself as a regular for their B team in the Lowland League, scoring 23 goals in 34 games.

Vata, who is a Republic of Ireland youth international, has also played six times for the Hoops’ first-team, chipping in with a single goal.

Celtic have been keen to keep hold of him as they look to retain their Scottish Premiership title over rivals Rangers next term. However, it appears he is heading out the exit door now for a new challenge in England.

Watford are being patient with their recruitment as Cleverley looks to put his own stamp on the squad.

They have cut ties with the likes of Ben Hamer, Ashley Fletcher and Jake Livermore over recent times to free up space and funds in their ranks to pave the way for new arrivals, with Vata potentially becoming their latest new addition.