Swansea City complete 22-year-old attacking signing

Swansea City will have hopes of kicking up the Championship this season.

The Swans finished 14th last season under Luke Williams.

The former Notts County boss took charge at the Welsh club in January and this is his first pre-season at the club. He did well for Notts County getting them promoted back into League Two and he had them in a comfortable position when he left.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

This is his first summer window at Swansea City and it’s therefore the first chance for him to really build a squad tailored to his style.

Ji-Sung, 22, has played 15 league games in South Korea this year. He has scored two and assisted three in the top tier so far. He has made 108 senior appearances for Gwanju in his home country, scoring 20 and assisting nine to date.

Ji-Sung was linked with a move to Swansea City last week and now it has been confirmed by the South Korean club that a move is finalised.

Meeting the demands

He has played all of his football so far in South Korea. He is still somewhat unproven and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to step up and deliver in the Championship.

England’s second tier is known to be a tough and competitive division and the 22-year-old is still quite a raw talent.

He will need to be managed carefully by Williams once he makes the move across to Wales and it’s likely he will start off as a squad player before growing into a more consistent role in Swansea City’s first team.

The season ahead

Swansea City have been out of the Premier League for quite a while and since dropping back into the Championship they have struggled to really mount a serious promotion push.

The club will have aspirations of returning to the top flight, but at the moment they are still someway off having the squad and foundation capable of competing at the top end of the second tier.

Image courtesy of: REBECCA NADEN/REUTERS.

Williams’ side will need to improve from last time out though. A bottom half finish can’t be acceptable and it will be hoped a full summer of preparation for Williams sets him in good stead to make strides next season.

There is still around four weeks left of pre-season before Swansea City kickstart their 2024/25 Championship campaign against Middlesbrough.