Sunderland face West Brom, Watford competition amid serious interest in midfield veteran

3 July 2024
Sunderland hold a serious interest in midfielder Oliver Norwood but West Brom and Watford are also keen, according to reporter Michael Graham.

Sunderland, West Brom and Watford will all be playing Championship football again next season.

The Black Cats and the Hornets performed far below what was hoped of them while the Baggies fell short in the play-offs, being beaten in the semi-finals by eventual winners Southampton.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

It means all three Championship sides will be determined to improve in the 2024/25 campaign, and a fruitful transfer window will be key to their success. Now, all three clubs have been credited with an interest in free agent midfielder Oliver Norwood.

Writing on X, reporter Michael Graham has said that Sunderland hold a ‘very serious interest’ in the 33-year-old following his departure from relegated Sheffield United.

As it stands though, nothing is at an advanced stage, and West Brom and Watford are offering significant competition.

Norwood is available on a free transfer after his stay at Bramall Lane came to an end after six years.

Who is this?

A valuable signing

Someone of Norwood’s experience, leadership and vast technical ability would make for an impressive addition to any Championship side. As such, it’s no surprise he’s caught the eye of Sunderland, West Brom and Watford.

However, of the three sides linked, it’s the Wearsiders who are crying out for Norwood.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The Black Cats are in dire need of some serious experience this summer and Norwood offers that in droves. The club hierarchy has been heavily focused on recruiting young players for the future and in tough moments, they haven’t had the mettle or knowhow to battle through.

Bringing in someone like Norwood alongside some more senior players could be a huge positive for new boss Regis Le Bris as Sunderland look to push back towards the right end of the Championship table.

Kicking on with recruitment

We’re now in week three of the summer transfer window. With July underway, expect clubs up and down the Football League to start making serious inroads in their summer recruitment drives.

Players are officially out of contract, clubs are returning from their summer breaks, so things should start to heat up now.

That will be music to the ears of Sunderland fans, who have seen the start of their summer disrupted by the wait for a new boss.

West Brom and Watford haven’t had the liveliest starts to their transfer windows either though. They’ve one signing each, with Ousmane Diakite and Mamadou Doumbia joining the Baggies and Hornets respectively.

Author
