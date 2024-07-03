PL winger signs, free agent sealed: 3 Sunderland transfers we could see this month

Sunderland are set for a crucial summer transfer window with no room for error in their recruitment.

Sunderland finished 16th last season in the Championship. This came just 12 months after the club finished inside the top six in their first year back in the second tier.

The Black Cats had a tough season last time around. Tony Mowbray was dismissed after a poor run of form. He was replaced by Michael Beale who just didn’t settle into the club at all. The Black Cats Bar was decorated black and white for Newcastle United fans, they then lost 3-0 to the Magpies and Mike Dodds’ interim reign was even worse than Beale’s short stint.

Now, Regis Le Bris is at the helm and whilst fans are optimistic the French boss can bring the good times back to Wearside, it cannot be dismissed that Sunderland’s squad is currently a long way off ready.

As July begins, we pick out three Sunderland deals we could see wrapped up this month…

Oliver Norwood

The 33-year-old is a free agent following his release from Sheffield United.

The experienced midfielder would be a very tidy signing for Sunderland and he would add experience to a squad which is in dire need of it.

He played 27 Premier League games for the Blades last season and he played every Championship game for them in the two seasons before that.

Norwood has been linked with several clubs this summer, but trusted reporter Michael Graham has issued an update. He reports that Sunderland’s interest in serious and whilst they will face competition from Watford and West Brom, nothing is at an advanced stage yet.

He goes onto claim talks could take place this week.

Divin Mubama

The 19-year-old striker is also a free agent following his release from West Ham United.

He has scored 30 goals and got four assists in 47 U18 league outings for the Hammers and his form was replicated for the U21 where he got 18 goal contributions in 30 games.

He featured inconsistently in their first team’s matchday squad last season, but now he is a free agent he has several sides chasing him.

GIVEMESPORT reports Sunderland are leading the race currently for the youngster. However, they face competition from France and Germany.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

The young Crystal Palace winger is once again the subject of heavy interest this summer.

Rak-Sakyi was kept around Selhurst Park last season, but he was unable to pick up consistent game time and an injury didn’t help his chances.

Before that he was outstanding on loan at Charlton Athletic where he scored 15 and assisted eight in 43 League One games.

Another loan move this summer seems logical for both Palace and the 21-year-old and it has been reported that Luton Town, Sunderland, QPR, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City have all enquired about him.

Whichever side can promise the most game time may win this race and given Sunderland’s track record in developing youngsters such as Amad, then they may have the edge here.