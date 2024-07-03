Sunderland boss makes admission over coaching staff arrivals

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has claimed an interview process is running to bring some new coaches into the club.

Sunderland appointed Regis Le Bris a couple of weeks ago, putting an end to a long process to search for Michael Beale’s permanent replacement in the north east.

They will once again be gearing up to play in the Championship next season. The 2024/25 season will be their third year back in the second tier.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

There was a lot of speculation regarding whether Le Bris would get to bring any of his own coaches with him to England. Some reports claimed he would and Sunderland were in talks with two of his former Lorient assistants.

But, speaking to the press for the first time since his appointment, Le Bris has now said an interview process is running to make additions in this department, but it won’t be the team he previously worked with in Ligue 1.

🗣 Régis Le Bris says there's a "process of interviews" regarding his backroom staff. Says he cannot say anything more but the process is ongoing.



🤔 When asked if he would be bringing people from France, his answer was: "No".#SAFC #SAFC pic.twitter.com/T5cGPwZdcB — James Copley (@JamesCopley_) July 3, 2024

A positive sign

Michael Beale didn’t make any additions to the coaching staff when he came to the club and that was criticised by fans, some of which claim the interim spell with Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor in charge of proceedings should have seen them leave the club at the end of the season.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

However, that doesn’t appear to be in the pipeline and it’s important to remember both Dodds and Proctor worked in the successful Tony Mowbray team and they helped the club achieve promotion from League One as well.

The season ahead

Sunderland must make improvements this year. The recruitment has to be better than it has been in the past 12 months and that does seem to be improving given the recent links to experienced midfielder Oliver Norwood.

The Black Cats finished 16th last season and they were a long way off a top six side last time around. It remains to be seen whether they will do enough to bridge that gap this summer, but a top half finish should be a minimum aim for them this season.

Le Bris comes with a good reputation in France for developing young players and his first year at Lorient was very strong. It will be interesting to see how he does with Sunderland and whether they hit the ground running on the opening day when they travel to Cardiff City.