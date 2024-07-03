Stoke City man to reject contract offer and join EFL side instead

Stoke City have offered the youngster a new deal this summer but he is set to turn it down and sign for Walsall instead. He spent last season on loan with the Saddlers and was a hit with the League Two side.

Image courtesy of: REUTERS.

Okagbue, 20, saw his contract at the Bet365 Stadium expire at the end of last month and is now free to join another team for nothing. He has been on the books of the Potters since joining them as a teenager back in 2020.

In this latest update regarding his future by Football Insider, he is expected to rebuff Steven Schumacher’s attempts to keep him in Staffordshire ahead of the 2024/25 and switch to the Saddlers full-time instead. He made 35 appearances for them last term in all competitions, 30 of which came in the league.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

The fact Stoke City wanted to keep Okagbue suggests he is highly-rated by them.

However, his chances of regular first-team football with the Potters are slim so signing for Walsall permanently is a sensible decision.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

He is guaranteed regular minutes with the Saddlers and that will be beneficial to his long-term development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Republic of Ireland youth international started out at St. Kevin’s Boys before moving over to England to join Stoke City.

Okagbue is yet to make an appearance for his current team but has picked up experience out on loan.

He had a stints in non-league with North West pair Chester and Oldham Athletic before Walsall came calling.

The prospect was given the green light to depart the Potters on a temporary basis on deadline day last September and became a key player at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

What now for Stoke City

Stoke City are preparing for their first full season under the guidance of ex-Plymouth Argyle boss Schumacher.

Losing Okagbue will be a slight blow for them but they have plenty more experienced options at their disposal in his position to pick from.