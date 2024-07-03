Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday should size up promoted striker as Mika Biereth alternative

Sheffield Wednesday are in the market for a new striker this summer and one man who has been on the radar is Arsenal talent Mika Biereth.

Sheffield Wednesday wanted to bring Biereth to the club in January following his impressive stint with Motherwell. However, after being recalled by Arsenal, he headed to Austria with Sturm Graz instead.

The 21-year-old Dane would star there too. As such, the Owls have been back on Biereth’s trail.

However, Wednesday look set for disappointment again with reports stating that the former Fulham prospect is instead set to return to Sturm Graz for a second loan. It means the Championship club have to cross a potential striker target off their summer shortlist.

There are plenty of options for Danny Rohl and co to consider though, and one man who could be a solid Biereth alternative is Southampton forward Sekou Mara.

A feasible deal?

Southampton are heading for the Premier League and that could see some players make way. Mara is someone still under contract for a good few years and they made a decent investment to sign him, so expect the Saints to be keen on keeping him long-term.

However, a loan seems feasible. He could do with regular minutes as he prepares to turn 22 later this month and in a bid to harness his potential, sending him to Sheffield Wednesday could be ideal.

Mara displayed what he can do during a real hot streak last season, netting six goals and providing two assists in 10 games during the winter. Before joining the Saints, he managed seven goals and four assists in 36 games for Ligue 1 side Bordeaux too, so Mara can be a good goalscorer at a high level.

Given how Rohl has got the best out of talented players in need of consistency, Mara could be his next big success. As loan target Biereth looks set to head elsewhere, the 21-year-old Frenchman might be a sensible target.

Utilising an old link

Now that the Saints and Sheffield Wednesday aren’t divisional rivals, you can’t help but feel that the Premier League new boys should be more than willing to help out Rohl as well.

The talented German coach worked at Southampton under Ralph Hasenhuttl. Although that was another era at St. Mary’s, those on the south coast should be more than aware of his abilities and how he could aid Mara’s development.

With high level coaching and more regular game time on offer, a Sheffield Wednesday loan switch could be ideal for Mara and his development. His arrival would be a huge help to the Owls too as they look to bring a new talisman to Hillsborough.

Wednesday are sure to have a number of striker targets on their radar though, so time will tell if Mara is someone who could be of interest.