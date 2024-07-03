Released Leeds United man joins, striker signs: 3 Sheffield United transfers we could see this month

Sheffield United are in for a busy summer transfer window as Chris Wilder leads a vast rebuild at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United endured a dismal 2023/24 season as they were relegated from the Premier League.

The Blades’ focus now turns to building a new-look squad strong enough to battle it out at the right end of the Championship table. That will be easier said than done though as a vast squad makeover lies ahead of manager Chris Wilder.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

The seemingly ever-lasting takeover saga has hindered their start to the window but with July now underway, it will be hoped some new faces can arrive at Bramall Lane sooner rather than later.

With that said, we look at three transfers Sheffield United could seal this month…

Jamie Shackleton signs

Following his departure from Yorkshire rivals Leeds United, it has been claimed that versatile midfielder Jamie Shackleton is set to put pen to paper on a deal with Sheffield United.

The move would keep the 24-year-old at a prestigious Championship club. He looks primed and ready to kick on away from Elland Road having struggled to lock down a starting spot with the Whites.

As the Blades look to make shrewd signings to their ranks, Shackleton could be a great signing. As his deal is now up, it would not be a surprise to see this one get done sooner rather than later.

Double Posh swoop sealed

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Sheffield United had already been heavily linked with a move for Peterborough United captain Harrison Burrows but writing on X earlier this week, reporter Will Unwin said that striker Ricky-Jade Jones was now on the radar too.

In fact, Unwin said a double deal for the Posh academy graduates ‘could be tied up soon’.

Sheffield United keen on a double deal for Peterborough’s Ricky Jade Jones and Harrison Burrows package deal. Could be tied up soon, by all accounts — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) July 2, 2024

Both prospects see their deals at London Road expire next summer but Peterborough will likely still get good fees for both players. The need for a transfer fee to be paid could mean there’s a wait to seal the signing, but hopefully, Sheffield United will be in a position to pay this month.

Jones and Burrows would be two exciting additions to the ranks and it seems like a deal that could come to fruition before the end of July.

Sam McCallum joins

Last but not least is another potential free transfer signing for Wilder and co.

Reports have said that following the expiry of his contract at Norwich City, left-back Sam McCallum is set to head to Sheffield United. A deal for him would not end the chase for the aforementioned Burrows though, or vice versa.

Options on the left are a must and as another talent who can play as a full-back or wing-back McCallum could prove to be a clever addition. On a free transfer, he’s a low cost and low risk signing for the Blades too.

The mood at Bramall Lane isn’t exactly an excited one amid continued uncertainty after a dismal season.

However, if July can bring a number of solid signings and a long-awaited resolution regarding the club’s takeover saga, perhaps Sheffield United fans can start to feel a little more optimistic about the campaign ahead.