3 strikers QPR must consider as transfer target joins Championship rivals

QPR were among the clubs keen on striker Jerry Yates, but the Swansea City man has moved elsewhere this summer.

QPR are in the market for more options at the top of the pitch this summer and one man who is claimed to have been of interest to the club is Jerry Yates.

The striker dropped down the pecking order with Swansea City and had been lined up as a loan target. However, after it was said that Derby County were leading the chase, the Rams have now secured his signature.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

As such, the Rs will have to turn elsewhere in their search for a new talisman.

Here, we put forward three strikers QPR can consider as alternatives to Yates following his Pride Park switch…

Josh Coburn – Middlesbrough

It remains to be seen what Middlesbrough have planned for academy graduate Coburn but the time has come for him to be playing regularly at Championship level. If that isn’t going to come on Teesside, heading out on loan could be ideal.

21-year-old Coburn has proven he can score goals at a senior level with a prolific spell at Bristol Rovers and 10 goals in 44 league games for Boro. With regular starts at a club like QPR, he could truly show what he’s capable of.

It would heavily rest on his parent club’s plans but it’s a move Coburn could really benefit from. Marti Cifuentes would be getting a highly talented striker too.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Troy Parrott – Tottenham Hotspur

Perhaps an ambitious suggestion, as it feels like the time has come for Parrott to move on from Spurs permanently. However, be it on loan or a long-term deal, QPR would be wise to at least enquire about the availability of the Irish striker.

The 22-year-old has had some challenging Championship loans but after netting 17 goals and providing five assists on loan at Eredivisie club Excelsior, the time has come for Parrott to kick on.

His deal with Spurs is up next summer, so the door may open to a deal. If it does, QPR should ask the question.

Jusef Erabi – Hammarby IF

Last but not least is a more left-field suggestion, but emerging talent Erabi is someone that Cifuentes will be aware of from his time at former club Hammarby IF. At 21, Erabi has five goals in 10 games this season, taking his tally for the Swedish club to 16 goals in 54 games.

The Stockholm-born striker is someone that Cifuentes could develop into his ideal striker at QPR. And, having worked with one another previously, the youngster would fit in well under his former boss.

As a promising player under contract for another two years, Erabi might not come cheap. However, he could be an intriguing option for the Hoops to consider as Cifuentes searches for a new talisman.