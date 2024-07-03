Barnsley ace joins, free agent arrives: 3 Preston North End transfers we could see this month

Preston North End are being patient with their recruitment as they hunt for new signings ahead of next season.

Preston North End have the chance to bolster their ranks with some reinforcements over the next few weeks as they prepare for another year in the Championship.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Ryan Lowe’s side have cut ties with Ben Woodburn and Greg Cunningham since the end of the last campaign, whilst Alan Browne has also left the club along with Lewis Leigh. Winger Liam Millar, who spent last term on loan at Deepdale, has returned to parent side FC Basel.

These exits have freed up space and funds in their ranks to bring in some additions.

The Lilywhites ended last season in 10th position in the table and were 10 points off the play-offs in the end as they look to make another push for the top six.

Here is a look at three transfers that could happen for them in July…

Former Burnley man arrives

Preston are interested in a move for Jack Cork following his exit from Burnley, according to Football Insider. They could see him as someone to fill the void left by Browne’s exit.

Cork, 35, is vastly experienced and has played 589 appearances in his career to date. He has also played for the likes of Chelsea, Southampton and Swansea City in the past.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

Barnsley ace joins

The Lilywhites have been linked with a swoop for Barnsley ace Adam Phillips, as per the Lancashire Evening Post. He could be seen as someone to boost their options in the middle of the park.

He has been a key player for the Tykes over recent times and has scored 21 goals in 88 games for them in all competitions to date. His contract at Oakwell expires in June 2026.

Chelsea prospect checks in

Chelsea right-back Alfie Gilchrist has emerged as a potential target for Preston. As per The Athletic, they are admirers of the Premier League prospect along with Serie A new boys Como.

The 20-year-old has played 17 times for the London giants so far in his career. They have a decision to make on what to do with him in this window.