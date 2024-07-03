Portsmouth fail with bid for 25-year-old midfielder, cash-strapped club could sell

Portsmouth have had a bid for Standard Liege midfielder Aiden O’Neill rejected but the Belgians are ‘very much open’ to a sale, as per reporter Will Unwin

Portsmouth are gearing up for a long-awaited return to Championship football and excitement is already building at Fratton Park.

They cruised to the League One title under the inspirational lead of popular manager John Mousinho and will be determined to consolidate their place in the second-tier in the 2024/25 campaign.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

New signings are a must for Pompey though, and plenty of players have been linked already.

Now, a fresh rumour has emerged from Guardian reporter Will Unwin.

Writing on X, Unwin states that Portsmouth have had a bid knocked back by Belgian side Standard Liege for midfielder Aiden O’Neill. He adds that the Jupiler Pro League outfit are ‘very much open’ to selling the Australian though as they look to raise funds through player sales.

O’Neill had interest from Plymouth Argyle last season, he adds. The former Burnley man does have Championship admirers beyond Pompey too, while Turkish and American sides are also keen.

Despite the rejection, Liege are very much open to selling the midfielder as could do with the cash — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) July 2, 2024

O’Neill only joined Standard last year, signing a four-year deal as he arrived on a free transfer from Melbourne City.

An opportunistic deal

Of course, it remains to be seen whether Portsmouth return with a new offer for O’Neill after seeing their first bid turned down by Standard Liege. However, it could prove to be a smart and opportunistic swoop from the Championship new boys.

Standard have had ownership wrangles of late and have had to cash in on some key players. As a free transfer addition last summer, selling O’Neill would make for pure profit.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

With that said, it’s not a surprise that they are very much willing to cash in on the midfielder as Unwin states in his post.

Other admirers from the Championship, Turkish Super Lig and MLS could yet hinder Pompey’s efforts to bring him in though as clubs sniff around for a shrewd addition.

Midfielders wanted

The Portsmouth midfield was vital to their success last season, but the department is set for change this summer and new signings are a must.

Marlon Pack has penned a new deal but Joe Morrell and Lee Evans have departed. The loans of Alex Robertson, Tino Anjorin and Myles Peart-Harris have also come to ends.

Reuben Swann has signed from AFC Sudbury, but he looks to be a prospect for the future. Meanwhile, Ben Stevenson and Tom Lowery seem likely candidates for exits given their limited action last time around, leaving Pack, Owen Moxon and Terry Devlin as midfield options.

As such, someone like O’Neill could prove to be a valuable signing. Time will tell whether or not Pompey go back in for him though after seeing a first bid knocked back.