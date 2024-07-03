Winger sold, Spurs starlets return: 3 Plymouth Argyle transfers we could see this month

Plymouth Argyle enter the new campaign under the management of Wayne Rooney, whose appointment raised eyebrows among supporters following his tough spell in charge of Birmingham City.

Nevertheless, the new boss will receive the backing of the Home Park faithful and this summer, the Pilgrims will give him an opportunity to shape the squad to his liking.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

A few new faces have already come through the doors. Nathanael Ogbeta has signed on a permanent basis from Swansea City while Darko Gyabi is back on from Leeds United, and striker Muhamed Tijani has just come in on a loan deal with an option to buy.

With July underway though, it might not be long before there’s more movement at Plymouth Argyle. With that said, here are three deals we could see at Home Park this month…

Tyreik Wright departs

Much of the focus will be on new arrivals at Plymouth Argyle but it seems highly likely that winger Tyreik Wright is someone who will be moving on from the club this summer.

Loan club Bradford City have been linked with a permanent swoop for the former Aston Villa prospect. Having spent two loans at Valley Parade, it seems like a likely destination for the Irishman.

The 22-year-old has struggled to break into the side since signing in 2023 and could benefit from kicking on elsewhere. If interest is firmed up, the Pilgrims shouldn’t stand in Wright’s way.

David Ozoh move made

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

Plymouth Argyle put the loan market to good use upon their return to the Championship and it seems they’re set to do so again. One youngster rumoured to be of interest is Crystal Palace midfielder David Ozoh.

Neil Dewsnip wanted to bring the 19-year-old in during the January window. However, the door now looks set to open for him to head out on loan, and Argyle’s liking for a Premier League loan makes them a likely destination.

He’d be a much-needed midfield signing for Rooney and given his place in the Palace pecking order, Ozoh may well head out sooner rather than later.

Spurs starlets return

Last but not least marks two more potential loan signings, with familiar faces Ashley Phillips and Alfie Devine both said to be of interest. It was reported after the end of their temporary stays at Plymouth Argyle that there is a desire to bring the Spurs talents back again this summer.

Whether that desire has remained since the managerial change, it remains to be seen.

However, if Argyle are indeed keen on bringing the centre-back and midfielder back, they could be deals that get done early. Phillips and Devine are familiar with life at Home Park and could benefit from being sent out on loan again, making them feasible July signings for Plymouth Argyle.