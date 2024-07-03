Peterborough United want move for 23-year-old along with other clubs

Peterborough United are interested in a move for Crewe Alexandra defender Rio Adebisi, according to the Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath on X

Peterborough United are keen to lure the full-back to London Road this summer and have seen a ‘number’ of offers rejected for him already. They lost in the League One play-offs last season at the semi-final stage to eventual winners Oxford United and are preparing for another year in the third tier.

Image courtesy of: ALEX MORTON/REUTERS.

Adebisi, 23, is out of contract at Crewe Alexandra and his future with the League Two outfit is up in the air at the moment. The Cheshire club would be due a compensation fee if he was to head out the exit door in the coming weeks.

According to journalist McGrath on X, the Posh want him but haven’t been able to agree a deal just yet. Other teams are believed to be interested meaning Darren Ferguson’s side may need to act fast.

Peterborough United could see Adebisi as someone to bolster their defensive department.

He fits the bill for the Posh as he is young, has potential to develop in the future and has already played a decent amount of games.

Image courtesy of: PAUL BURROWS/REUTERS.

The Londoner has been on the books at Crewe Alexandra for his whole career to date and rose up through their academy ranks.

Adebisi was a regular for the Railwaymen at various different youth levels before breaking into their first-team in 2019 after a loan spell away in non-league at Leek Town to get some experience under his belt.

He hasn’t looked back since and has made 136 appearances in all competitions to date, chipping in with six goals.

The left-back helped Lee Bell’s men reach the play-offs last term but they were beaten in the final at Wembley by Crawley Town.

What next for Crewe Alexandra man?

Adebisi’s situation at Crewe Alexandra remains unclear right now.

He would be ideal for Peterborough United but they haven’t been able to strike an agreement yet.

Other unnamed sides are believed to be in the picture too and could steal a march on the Posh.