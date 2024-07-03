Peterborough United make breakthrough in chase for versatile League Two star

Peterborough United are in for a busy summer transfer window as they look set to lose a number of influential players.

Posh are no strangers to selling keys assets. However, after missing out on promotion, it seems that key defenders Harrison Burrows and Ronnie Edwards are set to move on.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

It means replacements are needed, and one recently linked has been Crewe Alexandra ace Rio Adebisi. Reporter Mike McGrath said on Tuesday that the League One side had seen an offer turned down with interest growing from elsewhere.

Now though, it seems a breakthrough has been made.

Later adding to his earlier post, McGrath said on X that Peterborough United have made a breakthrough in their Adebisi chase. The 23-year-old is out of contract at Crewe Alexandra, but his age and status as a homegrown player entitles the League Two side to compensation.

Breakthrough for Peterborough in his deal. Rio Adebisi to have medical ahead of signing — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) July 3, 2024

It will now be hoped his medical can be completed with no late hitches and the deal can be wrapped up.

Posh’s Burrows replacement

Of course, it remains to be seen just how their respective situations pan out, but Adebisi looks as though he could be an ideal replacement for likely departing star Harrison Burrows.

The 23-year-old Londoner primarily plays on the left-hand side as a full-back or wing-back. He’s an attacking presence on that side and his return of four goals and eight assists last season suggests he could be the man to replace Burrows’ stunning output.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Adebisi offers his services in a range of other positions too though. He’s comfortable on the right-hand side and has played in midfield before too, either as a defensive or central midfielder.

Such versatility will make him a valuable player for Darren Ferguson if a swoop can be sealed as hoped.

Ready for the move up?

After a such a strong showing for a promotion-chasing Crewe Alexandra last season, Adebisi looks primed and ready to take his talents up a level to an upwardly-mobile club like Peterborough United.

He has tested himself in League One before, playing 37 times at the level. However, that was when he was breaking through as a youngster.

Now, he’s a more mature and refined player. Adebisi could become a key asset for Posh going forward as they look to find yet more joy in their recruitment.

The player will be eager to prove himself at third-tier level too, and if he does, he could follow in the footsteps of numerous Peterborough United prospects to earn eye-catching moves to a higher level.